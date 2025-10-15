Texas Democrat Gina Hinojosa enters race for governor

Texas Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa entered the race for governor Wednesday, criticizing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as beholden to…

Texas Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa entered the race for governor Wednesday, criticizing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as beholden to big donors in an uphill bid to become the first Democrat to hold the office since 1995.

Hinojosa, who represents Austin, joins a race that has been without big-name challengers and overshadowed in Texas by a competitive U.S. Senate contest. She was a fierce critic of a $1 billion private school voucher program in Texas and joined Democrats’ walkout this summer that temporarily delayed the passage of redrawn U.S. House maps sought by President Donald Trump.

Abbott, who is seeking a record fourth term, has won each of his last three races by double-digits and his campaign is sitting on more than $80 million, underscoring the tall task facing any challenger.

“Our fight right now is against the billionaires and the corporations who are driving up prices, closing our neighborhood schools and cheating Texans out of basic health care. That’s who Greg Abbott works for,” she said in a video announcing her candidacy. “I’m running for governor to work for you.”

Hinojosa was set to kick off her campaign with an event in her hometown of Brownsville along the U.S.-Mexico border, where Republicans have been making fast inroads with Hispanic voters.

Abbott’s campaign manager, Kim Snyder, criticized Hinojosa as being out of step with most Texans.

“Time and again, Gina Hinojosa chooses woke, extreme ideologies over the safety and security of Texas families,” Snyder said in a statement. “Texans deserve a governor who will continue to secure the border, fight for safer communities and uphold family values — not someone who supports failed, radical policies that hurt hardworking Texans.”

Other Democrats in the race include Andrew White, who is the son of former Texas Gov. Mark White and is running again after narrowly losing the Democratic primary in 2018.

