Ship parade kicks off events celebrating 250 years of the US Navy and Marine Corps

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A ship parade streamed up and down the Delaware River beside Philadelphia on Thursday to kick off a celebration of the 250th birthdays of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Among the ships that took part were the USS Lassen, the USS Billings and the USS Cooperstown. A military flyover accompanied the flotilla.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the boat parade and other anniversary-linked events over the next few days, including a reunion of veterans, a downtown street parade and a concert featuring singer Patti LaBelle, the Navy band and the Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps.

Other celebrations were expected to take place on military bases around the world, organizers said.

The events marking the 1775 creation of the Navy and Marine Corps proceeded despite the government shutdown that has closed many federal agencies and offices. The Navy press office did not immediately respond to a Thursday email asking if any festivities had been curtailed because of the shutdown.

Vice Admiral John Gumbleton, speaking at the Delaware River waterfront along with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, the governors of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and others, said the celebration also marks the start of the nation’s semiquincentennial next year.

He encouraged civilians to engage with active and retired military personnel visiting Philadelphia and to ask them about their service.

“For every missile that destroys a threat, for every jet aircraft launched, for every engine that steams, none of this happens without a sailor behind it,” Gumbleton said.

“The ships are cool, the jets are cool, everything looks cool, but it’s the people — it’s those sailors, it’s those Marines, that get it done,” he said.

