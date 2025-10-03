Live Radio
Protests in Peru, a soccer fan poses and more top photos this week from Latin America

The Associated Press

October 3, 2025, 12:14 AM

Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2025

Police in Lima, Peru, faced off with anti-government protesters. A young soccer fan posed for a photo as the FIFA U-20 World Cup began. Researchers inspected mosquitos carrying Wolbachia, a dengue-blocking bacteria, in Campinas, Brazil.

This gallery was curated by AP photographer Matías Delacroix, based in Panama City.

