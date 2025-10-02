Live Radio
Photos show youth-led protests in Morocco following deadly police clashes

The Associated Press

October 2, 2025, 11:12 PM

Youth-led demonstrators demanding better schools and hospitals flooded the streets of Morocco this week, undeterred by fears of further clashes after multiple people were killed by police.

Protesters rallied between Sunday and Thursday in at least a dozen cities, with some voicing calls for Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to step down.

