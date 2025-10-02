Photos show youth-led protests in Morocco following deadly police clashes

Youth-led demonstrators demanding better schools and hospitals flooded the streets of Morocco this week, undeterred by fears of further clashes…

Protesters rallied between Sunday and Thursday in at least a dozen cities, with some voicing calls for Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to step down.

