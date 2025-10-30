Photos show Hurricane Melissa’s impact on the Caribbean

People across the northern Caribbean tried to salvage waterlogged belongings, assess damage to their homes and find food and water…

People across the northern Caribbean tried to salvage waterlogged belongings, assess damage to their homes and find food and water as they dug out from the destruction of Hurricane Melissa.

Melissa slammed Jamaica on Tuesday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record. It came ashore again in Cuba early Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, and also caused damage in nearby Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.