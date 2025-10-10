Live Radio
Photos of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado who has won the Nobel Peace Prize

The Associated Press

October 10, 2025, 6:13 AM

Opposition leader María Corina Machado of Venezuela has won the Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel committee praised her as a unifying figure in Venezuela’s political opposition. Machado has remained in hiding because of threats against her life. Her courage has inspired many, especially as President Nicolás Maduro’s government has targeted opponents.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

