Photos of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado who has won the Nobel Peace Prize

Opposition leader María Corina Machado of Venezuela has won the Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel committee praised her as a unifying figure in Venezuela’s political opposition. Machado has remained in hiding because of threats against her life. Her courage has inspired many, especially as President Nicolás Maduro’s government has targeted opponents.

