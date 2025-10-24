Photos of protesters pushing back on Trump’s plan to surge federal troops to San Francisco

Demonstrators in the San Francisco area protested the arrival of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at a U.S. Coast…

Demonstrators in the San Francisco area protested the arrival of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at a U.S. Coast Guard base on Thursday, as President Donald Trump planned to surge federal forces into the city on Saturday to quell crime.

However, Trump reversed course after saying he spoke with the mayor and business leaders who said they were working to clean up the city.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.