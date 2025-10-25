Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos from Ivory Coast’s…

Photos from Ivory Coast’s presidential election as 83-year-old incumbent seeks fourth term

The Associated Press

October 25, 2025, 5:18 PM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Voters in Ivory Coast cast ballots Saturday to elect a new president, as the 83-year-old incumbent Alassane Ouattara sought a fourth term.

Several key rivals were barred from running, leaving five candidates in the race jostling for Ivory Coast’s top job. But many see Ouattara, the leader of the world’s biggest producer of cocoa, retaining his seat. If he wins, he will extend his rule to almost two decades.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election News | National News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up