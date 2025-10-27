Milei’s party wins big in Argentina’s midterm elections, in photos

Argentina’s libertarian leader Javier Milei scored sweeping victories in key regions during the country’s midterm elections Sunday, securing a strong…

Argentina’s libertarian leader Javier Milei scored sweeping victories in key regions during the country’s midterm elections Sunday, securing a strong mandate to push forward his aggressive free-market agenda, now buoyed by billions in support from the Trump administration.

In a vote widely viewed as a test of Milei’s two years in power, his La Libertad Avanza party captured more than 40% of ballots, outpacing the left-leaning populist opposition movement, known as Peronism, and surpassing most forecasts.

