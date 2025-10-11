Man receives 3 life sentences in South Dakota killings

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man accused in the killings of three people at a house party last year in…

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man accused in the killings of three people at a house party last year in South Dakota has received multiple life sentences in connection with the shooting deaths.

A jury had found Justin Cody Rackley guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. On Friday, he was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole, as well as 30 additional years, KELO-TV reported.

The June 2024 shooting in a Sioux Falls neighborhood left 43-year-old Daniel Carl Kemnitz, 43-year-old Kellie Elizabeth Reaves and 34-year-old Michael Andrew Thompson dead. Two other people were wounded.

Rackley had pleaded not guilty. The Associated Press left a phone message for his attorney.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.