Madison Cawthorn seeks comeback, running for Congress in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who was defeated in 2022 in a North Carolina primary, is looking for a comeback by running for Congress again, this time from Florida.

Cawthorn, 30, announced in an online video Wednesday that he would seek the southwest Florida seat currently held by Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running for Florida governor. The district is overwhelmingly Republican, and Cawthorn moved there shortly after his primary defeat.

On his website, Cawthorn aligns his views closely with those of President Donald Trump on issues such as immigration restrictions, promoting gun rights and pushing against “woke ideology.”

“Madison Cawthorn knows the system is rigged against hard-working families. Washington insiders cut deals while Floridians pay the price. That’s why he’s running for Congress: to defend the America First agenda, hold bureaucrats accountable, and put Floridians first,” says his announcement, posted on his website.

Cawthorn served a single House term from a western North Carolina district before losing in the 2022 GOP primary to current Rep. Chuck Edwards following a reelection campaign clouded by ethical issues.

Cawthorn had vaulted into national prominence by winning the seat in 2020 at age 25. Within days of taking office, he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally questioning Joe Biden’s presidential election victory that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Cawthorn soon became a leading spokesperson for Trump’s “America First” policies and conservatives in the culture wars. Trump endorsed him, but Cawthorn faced negative publicity for speeding and gun violations. He also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington.

Despite that, Cawthorn said he’s ready to represent the 19th congressional district from his home in Cape Coral, just north of Fort Myers.

“I’m running for Congress to stand with President Trump, defend our conservative values, and fight to stop the radical left every single time,” he said in his campaign launch video.

Other Republicans signaling their intention to run include former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York, former Illinois state Sen. Jim Oberweis, Marine aviator Mike Pedersen and Sun Broadcasting President Jim Schwartzel. The lone Democrat running in the reliably Republican district so far is Howard Sapp, a community organizer who has unsuccessfully run for the state legislature.

