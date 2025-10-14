LA County declares state of emergency to aid residents hit by immigration raids

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County officials voted Tuesday to declare a state of emergency that gives them power…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County officials voted Tuesday to declare a state of emergency that gives them power to provide assistance for residents they say have suffered financially from ongoing federal immigration raids.

The move allows the LA County Board of Supervisors to provide rent relief for tenants who have fallen behind as a result of the crackdown on immigrants. A local state of emergency can also funnel state money for legal aid and other services.

The move comes after the Trump administration ramped up immigration raids in Los Angeles County over the summer.

