LA City Hall evacuated after car crashes into building’s steps and the driver is in police custody

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’s City Hall was evacuated after a car crashed into the steps of the building on Friday afternoon and the driver was later taken into police custody, officials said.

About two hours after the crash, the driver could be seen getting out of the car and walking with his arms raised toward a line of police and fire vehicles. He was then handcuffed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to police. LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on the social platform X that the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad had arrived at the crash site, though she also said the situation had been “safely resolved.”

She previously said City Hall was being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police responded to reports just after 4 p.m. about a traffic collision, according to Charles Miller, a spokesperson for the LAPD. They then worked to make contact with the driver. The circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately clear.

Video taken from news helicopters soon after the crash shows the driver in the front seat and a cardboard sign in the window that reads, “I need ur help” and makes a reference to President Donald Trump.

“Thank you to all of the brave first responders who safely resolved this situation with compassion and urgency,” Bass said on X.

