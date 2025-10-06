Judge denies request by ex-detective convicted in Breonna Taylor raid to delay prison sentence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police detective convicted of using excessive force during the deadly Breonna Taylor raid…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police detective convicted of using excessive force during the deadly Breonna Taylor raid is expected to report to prison this week, after a judge denied his bid to remain free while he appeals the sentence.

Brett Hankison became the first officer involved in the raid to be convicted on criminal charges when a jury found him guilty of using excessive force in November. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison in July but quickly filed an appeal asking a judge to let him remain free on bond.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings on Monday denied Hankison’s bond request. He is scheduled to report to prison on Thursday. Jennings wrote in her ruling that Hankison “failed to demonstrate a substantial question of law or fact material to his appeal justifying bond.”

Hankison drew his handgun and fired 10 shots into the windows of Taylor’s apartment the night of the deadly raid, but didn’t hit anyone. Some of his shots flew into a neighboring apartment, nearly striking two people inside.

Jennings said during Hankison’s sentencing that she was “startled” that no one was injured by Hankison’s shots. Hankison’s first federal trial on excessive force charges ended in a mistrial in 2023, and he was acquitted of state charges of wanton endangerment in 2022.

Ahead of his sentencing, the U.S. Justice Department asked that Hankison be given no prison time.

Jennings expressed disappointment with the request, saying the Justice Department was treating Hankison’s actions as “an inconsequential crime.”

Two other officers shot Taylor as they returned fire, after Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire when police broke down the door. Hankison was behind the officers and when the shooting started, he ran to the side of the apartment and fired through the windows.

Hankison said at trial he was trying to protect his fellow officers, who he believed were coming under fire from someone inside with a rifle.

