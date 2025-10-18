Ivory Coast’s leader urges youth to vote in key election, touting himself as best choice

ABIDJAN. Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara called on the country’s youth to vote in large numbers…

ABIDJAN. Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara called on the country’s youth to vote in large numbers in the upcoming presidential election, touting himself as the candidate most committed to their welfare during a campaign rally Saturday.

Ivory Coast, a nation of 32 million and one of West Africa’s economic powerhouses, is due to hold its presidential election on Oct. 25 with Ouattara running against four other candidates.

The election is being held amid political tensions after key opposition figures were barred from running, including former President Laurent Gbagbo and former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam.

Speaking at a rally in the capital of Abidjan, Ouattara, 83, said he is seeking a fourth term to fulfill his promises of a better life for young people. “I have always been committed to offering the best to our youth, so that you can start businesses, work, learn, and be independent,” he said.

After changing the constitution in 2016 to remove presidential term limits, analysts say Ouattara has high chances of winning the election with little challenge from the other candidates.

The Ivorian leader has said he is committed to addressing the country’s security and economic challenges. However, opposition leaders said his government has failed to meet expectations and suggested that those barred from running were removed from the ballot to pave way for Ouattara’s victory.

The ban on key opposition leaders has prompted protests that authorities have tried to block. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested, with some already sentenced to time in jail.

At Saturday’s rally, Ouattara and his party officials pitched his candidacy to thousands of youths in attendance. The Ivorian leader has “done a lot for young people, and we want him to continue,” said Florine-Auxane Loukou Bledja, one of the local leaders of the ruling party’s youth movement.

