Israelis and Palestinians rejoice as hostages are released and prisoners freed, in photos

Israelis celebrated the return of the last surviving hostages from Gaza — a defining exchange in the fragile ceasefire that has paused two years of war between Israel and Hamas. Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel as part of the ceasefire deal, arriving to welcoming crowds in the West Bank and Gaza.

As part of the day’s remarkable developments, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the Knesset, receiving a standing ovation in the Israeli parliament. He and other leaders arrived in the Middle East to discuss postwar plans while aid was increasingly flowing into famine-stricken Gaza.

