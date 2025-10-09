Live Radio
Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump-backed peace plan, in photos

The Associated Press

October 9, 2025, 8:15 AM

Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause fighting in Gaza to release the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, adopting parts of a peace plan backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Weary Palestinians cautiously welcomed the deal Thursday as a potential breakthrough in ending the two-year war, following days of negotiations in Egypt.

In Tel Aviv, families of the remaining hostages popped Champagne and cried tears of joy when the deal was announced.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

