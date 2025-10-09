Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump-backed peace plan, in photos

Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause fighting in Gaza to release the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners,…

Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause fighting in Gaza to release the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, adopting parts of a peace plan backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Weary Palestinians cautiously welcomed the deal Thursday as a potential breakthrough in ending the two-year war, following days of negotiations in Egypt.

In Tel Aviv, families of the remaining hostages popped Champagne and cried tears of joy when the deal was announced.

