Hurricane Priscilla moves along Mexico in the Pacific as Tropical Storm Jerry churns in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Priscilla weakened in the Pacific on Wednesday as it moved along the west coast of Mexico while Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic was expected to strengthen on a track for the Leeward Islands, forecasters said.

Priscilla approached major hurricane status Tuesday, but by Wednesday it had weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph (110 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm was bringing high surf and gusty winds to Baja California Sur, which was under a tropical storm watch from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding were possible as the storm moves along Mexico’s Pacific coast and through the weekend in the Southwestern United States, forecasters said.

The storm was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). It was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, forecasters said.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jerry had top winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It was centered about 680 miles (1,095 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands while moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

Forecasters said Jerry is expected to strengthen gradually and could become a hurricane by the weekend. The core of the storm is expected to be near or to the north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday into early Friday, 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain could fall across the Leeward Islands — bringing the risk of flash flooding. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla; St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat; St. Barts and St. Martin; Saba and St. Eustatius; and Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands.

Farther out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 660 miles (1,065 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds were 40 mph (65 kph) and it was moving east at 12 mph (19 kph). Octave, which wasn’t threatening land, was expected to dissipate by Thursday, forecasters said.

