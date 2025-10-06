Hurricane Priscilla lashes western Mexico with heavy rain and strong winds

MIAMI (AP) — Western Mexico was being lashed Monday by a hurricane bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf…

MIAMI (AP) — Western Mexico was being lashed Monday by a hurricane bringing heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf to coastal areas and the Baja California peninsula.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Baja California Sur from Cabo San Lucas to Santa Fe, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. A watch was also in effect from Manzanillo to Punta Mita, Mexico.

Hurricane Priscilla was spinning just off the coast of Mexico, about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Cabo Corrientes with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).

Parts of southwestern Mexico could get up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain from Priscilla’s outer bands through Wednesday, bringing a flash flooding risk to Michoacán and Colima states, forecasters said.

Swells from Priscilla were reaching the coast of Mexico. Life threatening surf and rip currents were likely, the weather service said.

The hurricane was expected to intensify to a Category 2 storm and approach major hurricane status over the next several days.

Nearby, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening about 860 miles (1,385 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Its maximum sustained winds Monday afternoon were 50 mph (85 kph).

There were no watches or warnings in effect with Octave, and no hazards affecting land. Forecasters expect the storm will continuing weakening and dissipate in a few days.

