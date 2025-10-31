Live Radio
Hurricane Melissa hits the Caribbean and more top photos this week from Latin America

The Associated Press

October 31, 2025, 12:14 AM

Oct. 24-30, 2025

Hurricane Melissa passed through Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica. Bodies lay on the street after a police raid in Rio de Janeiro. In the world of sports, the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix took place in Mexico City.

This gallery was curated by AP photographer Esteban Felix, based in Santiago, Chile.

