Hurricane Melissa hits the Caribbean and more top photos this week from Latin America

Oct. 24-30, 2025 Hurricane Melissa passed through Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica. Bodies lay on the street after a police raid…

Oct. 24-30, 2025

Hurricane Melissa passed through Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica. Bodies lay on the street after a police raid in Rio de Janeiro. In the world of sports, the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix took place in Mexico City.

This gallery was curated by AP photographer Esteban Felix, based in Santiago, Chile.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.