Georgia woman arrested after dogs kill 86-year-old

BAXLEY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities arrested a woman in southeast Georgia on Friday in connection with the death of an 86-year-old woman who was mauled by two dogs.

Misty Ann Branch, 53, was taken into custody by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office two days after Maria D. Nunez was found dead outside her home in Baxley, 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Branch has been charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab is conducting an autopsy.

Officials said they have secured both dogs that they believe were responsible for the attack.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unclear whether Branch has seen a judge or been assigned a lawyer.

