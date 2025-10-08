Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots and Raye to present at Rock Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — A glittering list of music figures will help present awards at the Rock & Roll Hall…

NEW YORK (AP) — A glittering list of music figures will help present awards at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year, including Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Questlove, Twenty One Pilots, Missy Elliott and Raye.

The induction ceremony will include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, The White Stripes and more, will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, streaming live on Disney+.

Other presenters revealed Wednesday include Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen and Teddy Swims.

Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted as one of two recipients of the Musical Influence Award, the other being classic rock singer-songwriter Warren Zevon. Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye also are being inducted.

Last year, Mary J. Blige,Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton were inducted.

