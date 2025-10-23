Cubans rally for Venezuela, Bolivia’s new president and more top photos this week from Latin America

Oct. 17-23, 2025 Cubans rallied for Venezuela against U.S. aggression, Bolivia elected its first centrist president in 20 years and…

Oct. 17-23, 2025

Cubans rallied for Venezuela against U.S. aggression, Bolivia elected its first centrist president in 20 years and Pope Leo XIV canonized Venezuela’s “doctor of the poor” before tens of thousands of people.

This gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

