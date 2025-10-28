Live Radio
Conservative voters in Northern California fear losing power with Proposition 50, in photos

The Associated Press

October 28, 2025, 12:54 PM

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Conservative voters in Northern California fear that Proposition 50, a ballot measure to redraw the state’s U.S. House districts, will reduce their political power. Democrats assert it will counter an effort by President Donald Trump in Texas and elsewhere to gain more Republican seats through redistricting.

