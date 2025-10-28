Conservative voters in Northern California fear losing power with Proposition 50, in photos

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Conservative voters in Northern California fear that Proposition 50, a ballot measure to redraw the state’s…

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Conservative voters in Northern California fear that Proposition 50, a ballot measure to redraw the state’s U.S. House districts, will reduce their political power. Democrats assert it will counter an effort by President Donald Trump in Texas and elsewhere to gain more Republican seats through redistricting.

This is a photo gallery curated by photo editors of The Associated Press.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.