British newspaper says it was duped by someone impersonating former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK (AP) — The Times of London has apologized for running an article that falsely claimed former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had criticized current Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani. The British newspaper said it was duped by someone impersonating the ex-politician.

In a statement, the newspaper said it retracted the story containing the bogus de Blasio quotes after learning that “our reporter had been misled by an individual falsely claiming to be the former New York mayor.”

The article, published just a week ahead of the closely-watched mayoral election, quickly drew attention online Tuesday evening, as de Blasio had been an early backer of Mamdani’s.

De Blasio then took to X to disavow the piece as “entirely false and fabricated,” adding that he “never spoke to that reporter and never said those things.”

Under the headline “Zohran Mamdani Ally Bill de Blasio Says His Policies Don’t Add Up,” the piece quoted de Blasio as saying he had changed his view on Mamdani’s agenda, which includes free buses, universal child care and a rent freeze for stabilized apartments.

The actual de Blasio said that he continues to support Mamdani, calling his vision “both necessary and achievable.”

The newspaper did not elaborate on how the interview was conducted. Inquiries to the reporter were not returned.

