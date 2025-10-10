Arrest made in Alabama capital city shooting that left 2 dead and 12 injured last weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A juvenile male was arrested Friday for his part in a shooting that killed two people…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A juvenile male was arrested Friday for his part in a shooting that killed two people and injured 12 others in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama’s capital city this past weekend, police said.

Montgomery police announced that the boy has been charged with capital murder and 12 counts of assault. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Rival gunmen opened fire on each other late Saturday night, leading to the deaths of a 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, police said. Investigators determined that multiple people fired weapons in a crowd just after the Tuskegee University-Morehouse College rivalry football game ended blocks away.

The shooting began when someone targeted one of the 14 victims, prompting multiple people to pull their own weapons and start firing back, police said. Seven of the 14 victims were under 20, and the youngest was 16. At least two of the victims were armed.

Multiple weapons and shell cases were recovered from the scene, officials said.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.