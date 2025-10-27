A majestic Norway spruce from upstate New York chosen as Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

NEW YORK (AP) — A majestic Norway spruce now growing in upstate New York has been chosen to be this…

NEW YORK (AP) — A majestic Norway spruce now growing in upstate New York has been chosen to be this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, officials announced Monday.

The 75-foot (22-meter) tree is to be cut down Nov. 6 in East Greenbush, outside the state capital of Albany, and arrive by truck two days later in New York City, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) to the south.

After being wrapped from trunk to top in more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and crowned with a 900-pound (400-pound) Swarovski star, it will be illuminated Dec. 3 during a live “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” broadcast, Rockefeller Center said.

The tree is being donated by the owners of the property, where it has grown for an estimated 75 years.

Like those before it, this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will shine as one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions throughout the season, until being taken down and milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

