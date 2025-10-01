What photos show about the U.S. government shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown has begun after President Trump and Congress failed to reach a funding deal by Wednesday’s deadline.…

The U.S. government shutdown has begun after President Trump and Congress failed to reach a funding deal by Wednesday’s deadline. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers face furloughs and many offices will close.

Trump has threatened irreversible actions as he seeks to punish Democrats. Democrats picked this fight as they demand funding to save health care subsidies that are expiring and sending insurance costs soaring. Republicans have refused to negotiate. More voting is expected Wednesday.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.