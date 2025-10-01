$1 million bond set for North Carolina legislator accused of sex crimes with 15-year-old

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state legislator accused this week of sex-related crimes involving a 15-year-old appeared in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state legislator accused this week of sex-related crimes involving a 15-year-old appeared in court remotely from a hospital bed while still in custody Friday, and a judge set his bond at just over $1 million.

Democratic state Rep. Cecil Brockman of High Point, who was arrested Wednesday, had his scheduled Thursday court appearance canceled, as a message in the state’s electronic court records system said he was in the hospital. No specific reason has been given for his hospitalization.

Brockman is charged with two counts each of statutory sexual offense with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child. Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, the state Democratic Party and top state House leaders from both parties have called on him to resign from the seat that he’s held since 2015.

District Court Judge Gordon Miller set Brockman’s secured bond for release at $1.05 million, and the representative was told not to have contact with his alleged victim, according to court records and news reports. Brockman’s next court date is Nov. 13.

Brockman asked multiple times to make a statement at Friday’s hearing, but the judge advised him to speak with his lawyer first, news reports said. He ultimately did not make a statement following a recess.

An attorney representing Brockman on Friday didn’t immediately respond to a phone message left at his office. Brockman’s assistant at the General Assembly said Friday that Brockman still had no comment.

A Guilford County magistrate’s order says Brockman is accused of committing the crimes against the 15-year-old on or around Aug. 15. A document signed Wednesday by the magistrate said Brockman had tried to contact the victim and attempted “to use his status” to gain information about the teenager’s whereabouts.

Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump alleged in court on Friday that Brockman had attempted to track the 15-year-old recently through an app and also through calling 911, according to news reports. Brockman met the teenager in May through an online app, the district attorney said.

The minimum prison sentence for someone convicted of the statutory sexual offense count is at least 12 years, according to state sentencing directives. Taking indecent liberties with a child can be punishable by active prison time, probation, or both.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.