Trump backer running for Wisconsin governor followed sexually explicit accounts online

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican manufacturer running for governor in Wisconsin as a conservative supporter of “family values” and President Donald Trump followed numerous sexually explicit accounts online, including a nonbinary pornography performer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that Bill Berrien, the CEO of Pindel Global Precision and one of two announced 2026 Republican candidates for governor, unfollowed several accounts in recent days after the newspaper asked about the matter.

Berrien, in a statement to The Associated Press, downplayed any concerns about his online activity.

“There are a lot of important issues that are affecting our state and nation,” he said in the statement, “but what is the mainstream media focused on right now? Some stupid articles I read years ago, not the plans I have to reindustrialize our state, turn the economy around, and bring prosperity for all through work.”

In a post on X on Monday, Berrien derided the Journal Sentinel story as “garbage political hits.” He did not refute anything written in the story in his comments to the AP or in his post on X.

The revelation led to calls from some Republicans for Berrien to drop out of the race.

Berrien, 56, is a political newcomer running his first race for Wisconsin’s open governor’s seat. Josh Schoemann, the Washington County executive, is the other Republican in the race. The GOP primary is 11 months away. Numerous Democrats have also announced they are running in an attempt to succeed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is not seeking a third term.

Berrien has been critical of transgender people in the opening weeks of his candidacy. On his campaign website, he says “our daughters’ sports teams and locker rooms are at risk because of radical social experimentation.”

But the Journal Sentinel reported that Berrien has an account on the online platform Medium.com where he followed nonbinary porn performer Jiz Lee and several other authors of sexually explicit essays. He also followed “publications,” which are similar to blogs, that dealt with exploring sexuality, including having relationships with multiple partners.

Berrien stopped following the accounts of 23 people, including the most sexually explicit ones, after the Journal Sentinel asked about his history on the website, the newspaper reported.

“Is this the best they can do?” Berrien posted on X. “Just days after I promised to stand with President Trump to protect our state, stop the woke indoctrination, and keep boys out of girls sports, they came after me with the same failed attacks they tried with President Trump. Garbage political hits didn’t slow President Trump down, and the Democrats and the media’s latest attempts to keep me out of this fight won’t work either.”

Schoemann, the only other announced Republican candidate in the governor’s race, declined to comment.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party also declined to comment.

Wisconsin College Republicans urged Berrien, in a post on X, to drop out of the race.

Bill McCoshen, a longtime Republican strategist, posted on X that he thought the revelation would be the end of Berrien’s candidacy. Conservatives, including influential talk radio hosts, already had criticized Berrien for his support of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential primary and for saying in August 2020 that he hadn’t decided whether to support Trump.

“I’ve thought this campaign was over for some time,” McCoshen posted. “Now there’s no doubt.”

Dan Degner, president of the social conservative group Wisconsin Family Action, said that “family and sexuality issues matter” with Republican voters. The group’s political action committee will make an endorsement in the Republican primary next year, he said, and it will only go to a candidate who “champions social conservative causes,” Degner said.

“We would have to have some pretty in-depth conversations with him before we would consider an endorsement,” Degner said of Berrien.

