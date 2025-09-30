Tropical Storm Octave to remain at sea in the Pacific Ocean, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that formed Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean far from land was expected to remain…

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm that formed Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean far from land was expected to remain at sea through the forecast period, meteorologists said.

Tropical Storm Octave was well off the coast of Mexico, centered about 915 miles (1,473 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Octave had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving northwest at 6 mph (9 kph). No watches or warnings were in effect in connection with the tropical storm.

Forecasters said Octave was not expected to strengthen much over the next few days, but the system could intensify toward the end of the week.

There were no hazards affecting land, and Octave was expected to remain over open waters.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, hurricanes Humberto and Imelda were approaching the island territory of Bermuda.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.