Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos of conservative activist…

Photos of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service

The Associated Press

September 21, 2025, 7:24 PM

President Donald Trump and his supporters are paying tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose assassination has intensified political tensions in the United States. The 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium in Arizona quickly filled up Sunday with people dressed in red, white and blue, as organizers suggested.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up