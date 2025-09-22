The Latest: Trump talks about the future of TikTok; White House to announce autism findings

President Donald Trump says billionaires like Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell could be part of deal in which the U.S.…

President Donald Trump says billionaires like Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell could be part of deal in which the U.S. will take control of TikTok.

Trump discussed the deal on Fox News, highlighting the potential involvement of Murdoch and his son Lachlan. He also mentioned Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s involvement, which was previously disclosed.

The deal aims to keep TikTok operating in the U.S. amid concerns about data security and manipulation by Chinese authorities.

Congress has passed legislation for a TikTok ban, but Trump has signed orders allowing it to operate while negotiations continue. Trump credits the social media site for helping him connect with young voters.

The Latest:

Trump’s top diplomat Rubio meets Syrian president who’s in New York in a first for Syria’s leader in almost six decades

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa who is in New York this week as the first Syrian leader to attend the United Nations General Assembly in nearly 60 years.

Neither man spoke as they posed for photos ahead of their U.S.-hosted meeting at Rubio’s midtown Manhattan hotel.

The last time a Syrian head of state attended the General Assembly was in 1967. That was before the 50-year rule of the Assad family dynasty, which came to an end in December when then-President Bashar Assad was ousted in a lightning insurgent offensive led by al-Sharaa. Assad’s fall also brought to an end nearly 14 years of civil war.

Since then, al-Sharaa has sought to restore ties with Arab countries and the West, where officials were initially wary of his past ties with the al-Qaida militant group. The rebel group he formerly led, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was previously designated by the United States as a terrorist group.

The State Department waived Assad-era visa restrictions on Syria for al-Sharaa and his delegation for them to participate in the general assembly’s high-level week, which kicks off on Tuesday.

Trump schedule at UN General Assembly includes speech, world leaders meetings and a reception

Trump flies to New York City later Monday to be in place for what White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said will be a “major speech” to the world body on Tuesday on the “renewal of American strength around the world” under his leadership.

Leavitt said Trump will also hold one-on-one meetings with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union.

Trump on Tuesday will also hold a group meeting with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

He’ll return to Washington after hosting a reception Tuesday night with more than 100 world leaders.

Trump administration appeals case aimed at speeding deportations of people alleged to be in Venezuelan gang

The Trump administration is appealing an appellate court panel’s ruling that it cannot use an 18th century wartime law to speed deportations of people it says belong to a Venezuelan gang.

The administration appealed the 2-1 ruling from the panel on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals — one of the most conservative in the nation — to the entire circuit. In doing so, the administration opted against an immediate appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The administration argues the majority of the panel erred in second-guessing President Donald Trump’s determination that the gang constitutes an “invasion” or “predatory incursion” under the Alien Enemies Act.

FCC chair denies Kimmel threats, criticizing late night TV ‘court clerks’

Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr is denying that he threatened to revoke ABC’s local station licenses if the broadcasting company did not fire late night host Jimmy Kimmel, despite saying last week that “these companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

“Jimmy Kimmel is in the situation he’s in because of his ratings. Not because of anything that’s happened at the federal government level,” Carr said at the Concordia Annual Summit.

Carr said late night television hosts abandoned their role as “court jesters that make fun of everybody” and became “court clerks, where they were enforcing a very narrow, sort of partisan view.”

“And that’s not for me, ultimately, to judge,” Carr said. “That’s for the ratings and the audience to judge.”

Mike Waltz makes first remarks as US ambassador to UN

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, appeared before the Security Council for the first time Monday, making his debut after his nomination faced months of delays and procedural hurdles before he was confirmed late last week.

Waltz spoke during the emergency meeting of the U.N.’s most powerful body on the topic of Russia’s recent incursion into Estonian airspace.

“As we said, nine days ago, the United States stands by our NATO allies in the face of these airspace violations,” the former Republican congressman said.

“And I want to take this first opportunity to repeat and to emphasize the United States and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

The White House plans an announcement on autism

The event, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be closely watched by scientists and advocates.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised earlier this year to determine the cause of autism by September.

The announcement alarmed experts because Kennedy has promoted discredited theories that routine childhood shots cause the developmental disability.

Speaking at a memorial for Charlie Kirk on Sunday, Trump said “I think we found an answer to autism.”

On the flight back to Washington, he suggested that children receive too many vaccines.

“It’s like you’re shooting up a horse,” he told reporters.

Trump speaks at memorial service for Charlie Kirk

Trump praised Charlie Kirk as a “great American hero” and “martyr” for freedom as he and other prominent conservatives gathered Sunday evening to honor the slain conservative political activist whose work they say they must now advance.

The memorial service for Kirk, whom Trump credits with playing a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including Vice President JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand.

“He’s a martyr now for America’s freedom,” Trump said in his tribute. “I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history.”

Kirk was assassinated at a Sept. 10 appearance on a Utah college campus.

Trump pushes for investigations into some of his foes

Trump’s long-standing pledge to take on those he perceives as his political enemies has prompted debates over free speech, media censorship and political prosecutions.

From late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s ouster to Pentagon restrictions on reporters and an apparent public appeal to Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue legal cases against his adversaries, Trump has escalated moves to consolidate power in his second administration and root out those who have spoken out against him.

In a post on social media this weekend addressed to Bondi, Trump said “nothing is being done” on investigations into some of his foes.

Man charged with trying to kill Trump presents his defense

Ryan Routh texted his three adult children and his fiancee separately to tell them he loved them, according to cellphone records, shortly before authorities say he was spotted by a U.S. Secret Service agent, who identified Routh as the man who tried to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course.

Later that same day, Routh called his fiancee from the Palm Beach County jail to tell her about his arrest, but she already knew. “Everybody knows, it’s been hours,” the woman can be heard saying on a recording of the call. “The whole world knows.”

Routh is r epresenting himself in federal court after being charged with trying kill Trump and is set to present his defense Monday.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida rested their case Friday.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.