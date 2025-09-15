The Latest: Rubio visits Israel following the country’s attack in Qatar

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on a two-day trip to Israel as its military intensified attacks on northern…

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on a two-day trip to Israel as its military intensified attacks on northern Gaza, flattening multiple high-rise buildings and killing at least 13 Palestinians.

Rubio said before the trip that he would seek answers from Israeli officials about their view of a path forward in Gaza, following Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar last week that upended efforts to broker an end to the conflict. Rubio told reporters Saturday before leaving for Israel that President Donald Trump remained unhappy with the Israeli strike but that it would not shake U.S. support for Israel.

His two-day visit also represents a show of support for the increasingly isolated Israel as the United Nations holds what’s expected to be a contentious debate next week on commitment to the creation of a Palestinian state, a plan which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposes.

Here’s the latest:

Trump suggests a deal has been reached on TikTok’s future

Trump posted on his social media site that a meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials went well and that a deal was reached regarding “a ‘certain’ company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save.” His comment suggested the company is TikTok, the social media company associated with China that U.S. law requires to be sold or else cease operations.

The U.S. president didn’t provide any details on the deal, only that younger Americans “will be very happy!”

He also said he would be speaking Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump credits TikTok with helping him to win the 2024 presidential election.

Trump turns his attention to football

The president complained about a recent change to kickoff rules that are intended to reduce injuries during high-speed, high-impact punt returns.

The rule, which started last season and was made permanent for this one, places the opposing teams closer together, among other changes.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that it’s “ridiculous looking.”

“The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. ‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL!”

Trump has made sporting events an integral part of his presidency — he attended a Yankees baseball game last week — and often views them as another arena for fighting “woke” politics. For example, he threatened to block a new stadium for the Washington Commanders if they don’t restore the name Redskins, which was considered offensive to Native Americans.

Vance to host Charlie Kirk’s show

The vice president was close to the assassinated conservative activist, and on Monday he’ll serve as a substitute host for his talk show. It’s scheduled to start at noon on Rumble, a streaming platform.

“Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend,” Vance wrote on social media.

The post showed a microphone set up in the vice president’s ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is adjacent to the White House.

