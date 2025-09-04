The Latest: RFK Jr. grilled on anti-vaccine policy in combative Senate hearing

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is before a congressional committee Thursday, where he is facing questions about the…

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is before a congressional committee Thursday, where he is facing questions about the turmoil at federal health agencies.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has called Kennedy to a hearing about his plans to “Make America Healthy Again.” But the health secretary is being grilled over layoffs and planned budget cuts that detractors say are wrecking the nation’s ability to prevent disease.

Kennedy recently fired Susan Monarez, a longtime government scientist he installed as the CDC director for less than a month, and has sought to reshape the nation’s vaccine policies to match his long-standing suspicions about the safety and effectiveness of long-established shots.

Here’s the latest:

Cassidy, eyeing reelection, walks a fine line in questioning Kennedy

Sen. Bill Cassidy tried to strike a balance between his support for President Trump and his medical ideals. He praised Trump’s handing of COVID while suggesting Kennedy is making it more difficult for Americans to receive the vaccine.

The Louisiana Republican is already facing a crowded GOP primary field in his 2026 reelection bid. And after placing a key vote for Kennedy’s nomination, his questions were under particular scrutiny.

Cassidy, also a medical doctor, asked about Kennedy’s anti-vaccination stances. He also asked about members Kennedy has named to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations who’ve testified as expert witnesses in lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies who developed the COVID vaccine.

“I would say you seem more interested in settlements than science,” Cassidy said, ending his time with Kennedy by saying, “Effectively, you are denying people vaccines.”

Trump in ‘Coalition of Willing’ call tells Europe’s leaders to stop buying Russian oil, go after China

French President Emmanuel Macron and European leaders dialed up Trump after their hybrid talks on post-war security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump during Thursday’s call told the leaders that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that’s funding the war, stressing Russia received €1.1 billion in fuel sales from the EU in one year, according to a White House official.

Trump also emphasized that European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts, according to the official, who wasn’t authorized to comment publicly about the private talks and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Macron said Thursday following the meeting that 26 of Ukraine’s allies have pledged to deploy troops as a “reassurance force” for the war-torn country once fighting ends in the conflict with Russia.

-Aamer Madhani

Republican senator and surgeon: ‘I’ve grown deeply concerned’

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, an orthopedic surgeon, said he has “grown deeply concerned” that trust in vaccines could be in jeopardy under Kennedy’s leadership.

“If we’re going to make America healthy again, we can’t allow public health to be undermined,” he told Kennedy. “I’m a doctor. Vaccines work.”

Kennedy told Barrasso that Americans have lost faith in the CDC and pledged to make health recommendations “clear, evidence-based and trustworthy.”

Kennedy tells Hassan she’s ‘just making stuff up’

That’s what Kennedy told Sen. Maggie Hassan repeatedly after she accused him of restricting COVID-19 vaccines, while having applauded their initial development.

Over and over, Kennedy decried Hassan’s questions as “crazy talk” as the New Hampshire Democrat asked about why he “acted behind closed doors to overrule scientists” on vaccine access.

Last month, U.S. regulators approved updated COVID-19 shots but limited their use for many Americans — and removed one of the two vaccines available for young children. The new restrictions are a break from the previous U.S. policy, which recommended an annual COVID-19 shot for all Americans 6 months and up.

Kennedy’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein questioned

Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell asked Kennedy, who’s said he flew on the now-disgraced financier’s plane, what he thought about victims of Epstein who appeared on the steps of the Capitol this week to call for greater transparency into Epstein’s operation and demise.

“I don’t know about any women on the steps,” Kennedy told Cantwell, who tied critiques of the health secretary’s decision-making to his ties to Epstein, and called Kennedy a “charlatan.”

Earlier in the hearing, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon criticized Kennedy for claiming he was “a protector of children” even though the secretary had said he had flown on Epstein’s plane “on multiple occasions.”

Kennedy touts ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 ‘therapeutics’

During his exchange with Cassidy, Kennedy noted that Trump pushed development of the COVID-19 vaccine, but said he also “promoted therapeutics like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.”

The unproven treatments soared in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely among those skeptical of vaccines.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug. Trump said he took hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to try to prevent COVID-19.

In repeated tests, neither drug has been shown to effectively prevent or treat COVID-19.

The District of Columbia sues over Trump’s deployment of the National Guard

The District of Columbia on Thursday sued to stop Trump’s deployment of the National Guard during law enforcement intervention in Washington.

The city’s attorney general, Brian Schwalb, said the hundreds of troops are essentially an “involuntary military occupation.” He argued in the federal lawsuit that the deployment is an illegal use of the military for domestic law enforcement.

A federal judge in California recently ruled that Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles after days of protests over immigration raids in June was illegal. The Republican administration is appealing that decision and Trump has said he is ready to order federal intervention in Chicago and Baltimore, despite staunch opposition in those Democrat-led cities.

That ruling, however, does not directly apply to Washington, where the president has more control over the Guard than in states.

▶ Read more about the Washington, D.C., lawsuit

Bennet and Kennedy engage in yelling match over upcoming vaccine recommendation review

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, a Democrat, called attention to Kennedy’s appointments to a CDC vaccine advisory panel, many of whom have criticized vaccines and spread misinformation. The panel is scheduled for an upcoming review of recommendations for a series of common childhood vaccines.

“Should parents and schools in Colorado be prepared for more measles outbreaks as a result of that? How about more mumps outbreaks?” Bennet asked.

Kennedy said he didn’t anticipate a change to recommendations for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine but said he thinks parents should be able to “make their own choices.”

The back-and-forth soon escalated into verbal warfare, with Kennedy and Bennet screaming questions at each other and accusing the other of failing to answer.

“I’m asking the questions,” Bennet screamed. “This is not a podcast. It is the American people’s health that is on the line here.”

Cassidy says he’s approaching Kennedy questioning ‘as a doctor, not as a senator’

The Louisiana Republican opened by saying he felt Trump deserves a Nobel prize for Operation Warp Speed, then said Kennedy’s cancellation of $500 million in contracts related to the MRNA vaccine platform “seems inconsistent.”

Cassidy, who voted for Kennedy’s confirmation but admitted his skepticism of his qualifications at the time, requested his questioning time back as Kennedy repeatedly interrupted him.

Kennedy defends rural health care hospital effects in Republicans’ signature tax law. Here are the facts

“These institutions are not just delivering health access to rural Americans’ economic centers or cultural centers, those communities are often the largest employer,” Kennedy told Sen. Mike Crapo.

The HHS secretary responded that as a result of the Republicans’ signature tax and spending law “we’re infusing more than 50% increase in the amount of money that is going to rural communities,” calling it a significant investment.

Crapo contended the bill increased funding for rural hospitals.

The facts are more complicated.

Nonpartisan estimates say roughly 10 million people are expected to lose health insurance from the legislation. Most of those will lose Medicaid.

That will leave many hospitals with patients who can’t afford to pay for emergency services. The changes are expected to disproportionately impact rural areas, where as many as 1 in 4 Americans rely on Medicaid to pay for health insurance, particularly hard.

Wyden and Kennedy go into overtime

Wyden’s questioning of Kennedy went over the Democrat’s allotted time and had to be gaveled out by the panel’s chairman.

Wyden and Kennedy got into a heated exchange after the senator said the secretary “stacked the deck” of a vaccines committee, replacing scientists with “vaccine skeptics and conspiracy theorists.” Kennedy said his actions “got rid of the conflicts of interests” he said had pervaded such panels.

Kennedy also said he had support from scientists and doctors “all over the country.” Many of the nation’s leading public health and medical societies, including the American Medical Association, American Public Health Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics have decried Kennedy’s policies and warn they’ll drive up rates of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Kennedy claims people at the CDC ‘did not do their job’

Speaking on recent firings at the CDC, Kennedy called attention to a concern he often talks about — the chronic disease epidemic.

“That’s why we have to fire people at the CDC,” he said. “They did not do their job.”

He accused the recently ousted director Susan Monarez of lying in her Wall Street Journal op-ed on Thursday when she said she was pressured to preapprove the recommendations of his vaccine advisory panel.

Kennedy calls for ‘new blood’ at the CDC

Toward the end of his opening remarks, Kennedy said he wanted to address “the recent shakeups at CDC,” personnel changes he called “absolutely necessary adjustments to restore the agency to its role as the world’s gold standard.”

Kennedy went on to describe COVID-19-era recommendations and policies he said were implemented “with no science and heightened economic inequality,” like school closures.

Last week, the Trump administration fired the agency’s director Susan Monarez. Several top CDC leaders resigned in protest, leaving the agency in turmoil.

A protestor decried Kennedy’s vaccine stances during the hearing

Just as Kennedy first mentioned vaccine safety standards during his opening remarks, a protestor in a wheelchair shouted at the secretary and challenged whether he understood current policy and research surrounding vaccine safety.

“You’re killing billions of people,” the protestor shouted at the back of the room as they were escorted out by Capitol Police.

Sen. Mike Crapo, the Finance Committee’s chair, warned other attendees from speaking out and disrupting order after the protestor’s removal.

As HHS Secretary, Kennedy has made a a string of decisions that have put the longtime vaccine critic’s doubts about shots into full effect at the nation’s health department.

Wyden tried – and failed – to force a formal swearing-in for Kennedy

As the hearing began, Wyden asked to have Kennedy formally sworn in as a witness, defying tradition, saying the HHS secretary has a history of lying to the Senate Finance Committee.

For example, Wyden said, Kennedy promised he would “do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking vaccines.” But under Kennedy, U.S. regulators have limited the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for many Americans.

Crapo denied Wyden’s request, saying despite partisan disagreements among the senators on the committee, “the bottom line is we will let the secretary make his own case.”

Kennedy makes remarks on Georgia officer killed in CDC shooting

Kennedy opened his remarks by expressing condolences for the family of David Rose, a law enforcement officer killed during the Aug. 8 shooting at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.

A man opened fire outside the agency headquarters, leaving bullet marks in windows across the sprawling campus and killing Rose before being found dead in a nearby building.

Kennedy said he visited with Rose’s family and said he “remains in our prayers.”

Zelenskyy and European leaders hold call with Trump

European leaders took part in a hybrid “Coalition of the Willing” meeting about Ukraine on Thursday and then held a phone call afterward with Trump to update him on their work.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took part in the call with Trump, according to a person familiar with planning for the call who was not authorized to comment publicly.

“They expressed the hope that the United States would continue to make a substantial contribution to the joint efforts to support Ukraine, formulate security guarantees, and shape a productive diplomatic process,” German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement following the meeting, which German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended virtually.

Merz laid out three “areas of action,” including working toward a summit Zelenskyy would also participate in, and “a ceasefire must be agreed there.”

The White House did not offer any immediate comment.

— Jamey Keaten and Aamer Madhani

Wyden challenges GOP colleagues on their support of Kennedy

The Oregon Democrat asked his Republican Senate colleagues, “What line must Robert Kennedy cross before some of you will also join this alarm?”

Seeking that Kennedy step down, alternatively Wyden called on Trump to “fire him before more people are hurt.”

The hearing has begun

Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said each senator will get five minutes to question Kennedy. He said he expects a “spirited debate.”

That started right away. While Crapo touted the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, the Democratic ranking member, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, argued Kennedy has prioritized “elevating junk science and fringe conspiracies.”

After entering hearing room, Kennedy greets senators, including Republican Bill Cassidy

Before taking his seat, Kennedy briefly greeted the assembled senators, including Cassidy, a physician eyeing reelection.

The Louisiana Republican’s support was critical to Kennedy’s confirmation, but the two-term senator did publicly express concern about his anti-vaccination positions before voting to confirm Kennedy. This week, Cassidy said he wanted to “carefully frame” his questions to Kennedy at Thursday’s hearing.

Kennedy arrives for Senate hearing

He was greeted by shouted reporter questions — as well as “We love you, Bobby” from supporters in the hallway — as he entered the Senate hearing room.

Kennedy did not answer questions but gave a wave before going inside.

Sen. Thom Tillis on RFK Jr. ahead of his appearance before a congressional committee

Asked if he has confidence in the health secretary, Tillis, a Republican on the committee, said he wants to hear from Kennedy in person.

“He’s got to reconcile what he said during his confirmation process with what we’ve seen over the past few months, particularly on vaccine policy,” Tillis said.

Former CDC director Susan Monarez speaks out after her firing

The longtime government scientist who ran afoul of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Thursday in which she raises concerns about the way ahead for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following her ouster.

“Public health shouldn’t be partisan. Vaccines have saved millions of lives under administrations of both parties,” Monarez writes. “I was fired for holding that line. But the line doesn’t disappear with me. It runs through every parent deciding whether to vaccinate a child, every physician counseling patients, and every American who demands accountability.”

Monarez was fired and replaced on an acting basis by Kennedy’s top deputy, Jim O’Neill.

The White House said Monarez, who served for only 29 days, was “not aligned with” Trump’s agenda. Monarez’s lawyers said she refused “to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts.”

Melania Trump will address the White House task force on AI

The first lady will gather with members of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education and private sector leaders later today.

Trump’s made online protection of children a central part of her “Be Best” initiative. She said in a statement ahead of today’s meeting that she won’t be surprised if AI becomes the “greatest engine of progress” in U.S. history.

“But, as leaders and parents we must manage AI’s growth responsibly,” she added. “During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children — empowering, but with watchful guidance. We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America’s children.”

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, facing primary challengers, proceeds cautiously on CDC and RFK Jr.

Cassidy’s support was crucial to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services. With firings and resignations at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now prompting concern about a leadership breakdown at the nation’s leading public health agency, the Louisiana lawmaker and physician is in a tight spot.

The two-term senator — who publicly expressed concern about Kennedy’s anti-vaccination positions before voting to confirm him — has worried aloud about “serious allegations” at the CDC and has called for oversight, without blaming Kennedy.

But he was choosing his words carefully as he returned to Washington this week after the Senate’s August recess and was preparing to question Kennedy during a finance committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. Cassidy told reporters he hadn’t yet decided what to ask Kennedy, saying, “I want to carefully frame the question.”

▶ Read more about Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy

High-ranking Democrat says RFK Jr. must ‘answer to the public’

In a statement last week, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon — the highest ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee — said, “It is more imperative than ever that Kennedy answer to the public and their representatives about the chaos, confusion, and harm his actions are inflicting on American families.”

Kennedy’s track record as health secretary

In May, Kennedy — a longtime leader in the anti-vaccine movement — announced COVID-19 vaccines would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, a move opposed by medical and public health groups.

In June, he abruptly disbanded a panel of experts that had been advising the government on vaccine policy. He replaced them with a handpicked group that included several vaccine skeptics, and then shut the door to several doctors’ groups that had long helped form the committee’s recommendations.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.