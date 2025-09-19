Acting U.S. attorney resigns amid concern he could be fired for not prosecuting NY AG

From City Council to public advocate and now the state's chief lawyer, James has made a career of battling for…

Erik Siebert, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, notified his staff Friday that he resigned, according to a copy of the email he sent to employees obtained by CBS News.

“This evening, I submitted my resignation as interim US Attorney for EDVA,” Siebert’s email read. “For the last eight months, I have had the pleasure of leading the finest and most exceptional of DOJ employees, who care deeply about our nation and our EDVA community. Thank you for the lessons you have taught me, the sacrifices you have made, and the pursuit of justice you strive for every day.”

The news came after multiple sources told CBS News earlier in the day that federal prosecutors for the district were concerned that Siebert could be removed for failing to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud.

President Trump did not push back on those concerns, saying Friday, “Yeah, I want him out.”

The Justice Department has not responded to requests for comment.

An all-staff meeting was held Friday, but no terminations were announced at the meeting, according to sources.

A defense attorney for James declined to comment.

Siebert has been serving as the acting top prosecutor since January and was nominated in May by Mr. Trump for the post. But Siebert has not yet been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Just last week, the Senate moved to add a vote on Siebert to its calendar.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, the president said he wants Siebert “out,” citing the support he got from Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia during the Senate confirmation process.

“When I saw that he got two senators, two gentlemen that are bad news, as far as I’m concerned, when I saw that he got approved by these two men, I said, ‘pull him,’ because he can’t be any good,” the president told reporters, referencing Kaine and Warner.

“Yeah, I want him out,” he added.

In April, a Trump ally referred James for federal criminal prosecution for alleged mortgage fraud related to a Virginia home and a New York property.

The same month, William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, wrote a letter obtained by CBS News New York to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi alleging that James had “in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms.”

In response, James told NY1, “The allegations are baseless. The allegations are nothing more than a revenge tour.”

In 2022, James sued Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging that he and his family had engaged in a yearslong scheme to enrich themselves by inflating the values of a wide swath of properties, stretching across his international real estate empire.

She prevailed, and Mr. Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in restitution for what the judge deemed were “ill-gotten gains” from his inflated financial statements. That amount soared to more than $527 million, including interest, but earlier this year, the Appellate Division in New York canceled the fine. James has appealed that ruling.

The Eastern District of Virginia is one of the largest and most powerful federal prosecutor posts in America, with a uniquely large portfolio of cases, including terror probes and white collar cases, some involving international ties and corruption. The prosecutors have teams in Alexandria, Richmond and the Tidewater area of Virginia.