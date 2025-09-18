Live Radio
Pink dolphins, Independence Day celebrations and more top photos this week from Latin America

The Associated Press

September 18, 2025, 10:49 PM

Sept. 12-18, 2025

A member of a government-organized militia adjusted his helmet during military training in Valencia, Venezuela. Children bathed in a makeshift shelter for people displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Scientists and veterinarians caught a pink dolphin to check its health in Puerto Nariño, Colombia. Independence Day celebrations took place in Guatemala, Mexico and more.

This gallery was curated by AP photographer Ramón Espinosa, based in Havana.

