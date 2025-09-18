Pink dolphins, Independence Day celebrations and more top photos this week from Latin America

Sept. 12-18, 2025 A member of a government-organized militia adjusted his helmet during military training in Valencia, Venezuela. Children bathed…

Sept. 12-18, 2025

A member of a government-organized militia adjusted his helmet during military training in Valencia, Venezuela. Children bathed in a makeshift shelter for people displaced by gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Scientists and veterinarians caught a pink dolphin to check its health in Puerto Nariño, Colombia. Independence Day celebrations took place in Guatemala, Mexico and more.

This gallery was curated by AP photographer Ramón Espinosa, based in Havana.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.