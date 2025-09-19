Photos show South Sudan’s hunger crisis amid violence, aid cuts and corruption

MABAN, South Sudan (AP) — The hunger crisis in South Sudan is getting worse. About 2.3 million children under the…

MABAN, South Sudan (AP) — The hunger crisis in South Sudan is getting worse.

About 2.3 million children under the age of 5 require treatment for acute malnutrition, the U.N. has said, with over 700,000 of those in severe condition.

Independent since 2011, South Sudan has been crippled by violence and poor governance. United Nations investigators recently accused authorities of looting billions of dollars in public funds, as 9 million of South Sudan’s almost 12 million people rely on humanitarian assistance.

The Associated Press visited hospitals in South Sudan to document how funding cuts, renewed violence, climate change and entrenched corruption are converging to deepen the unfolding hunger crisis.

