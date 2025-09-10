Live Radio
Photos of Palestinians fleeing as Israeli offensive looms over Gaza City

The Associated Press

September 10, 2025, 2:58 PM

WADI GAZA, Gaza Strip (AP) — Many Palestinians have been forced to relocate to the southern Gaza Strip after the Israeli military called for a full evacuation of Gaza City before it launches what it says is a major offensive against Hamas.

Some 1 million people live in the largest Palestinian city, already devastated from earlier raids and experiencing famine.

