Photos: From violin mimics to victory fists, Djokovic steals the show

The Associated Press

September 5, 2025, 11:25 PM

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic often turns the court into a stage with his expressive gestures, whether holding his racket like a violin and miming a bow across the strings, blowing kisses to the crowd, breaking into a favorite K-pop dance in honor of his daughter, or pumping his fist after a big point. The 38-year-old Djokovic reached the end of the line on Friday, losing 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to Carlos Alcaraz in a semifinal match.

This gallery is curated by AP photo editors.

