Philippine police arrested dozens after a violent clash near presidential palace, in photos

Philippine police arrested dozens accused of hurling fire bombs and blocking roads near the presidential palace during clashes Sunday, while a separate anti-corruption rally stayed peaceful in the capital. Thousands gathered at city landmarks to denounce a scandal in which lawmakers and officials allegedly pocketed kickbacks from flood-control projects.

