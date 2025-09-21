Live Radio
Philippine police arrested dozens after a violent clash near presidential palace, in photos

The Associated Press

September 21, 2025, 10:50 PM

Philippine police arrested dozens accused of hurling fire bombs and blocking roads near the presidential palace during clashes Sunday, while a separate anti-corruption rally stayed peaceful in the capital. Thousands gathered at city landmarks to denounce a scandal in which lawmakers and officials allegedly pocketed kickbacks from flood-control projects.

