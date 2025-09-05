Philadelphia’s mass transit agency says it’ll comply with order to restore deep service cuts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s public transit agency said Friday that it will restore services that it eliminated after a…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s public transit agency said Friday that it will restore services that it eliminated after a judge ordered it to undo the two-week-old cuts that were challenged in court as discriminatory toward poor and minority communities.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said it is working on a plan to restore service, but that restorations could take 10 days, and it moved to divert funding set aside for capital projects to keep those services intact for another two years.

In a letter to the state Department of Transportation, SEPTA’s general manager, Scott Sauer, asked for permission to use up to $394 million in state-provided capital funds to restore services and avoid other planned cuts for the next two years.

Sauer wrote that SEPTA believes diverting the cash and deferring capital projects won’t jeopardize the safety of riders.

SEPTA had described the cuts as more drastic than any undertaken by a major transit agency in the U.S., but necessary to deal with a deficit of more than $200 million. In the state Capitol, Democrats have been unable for the past two years to persuade enough Republican lawmakers to approve hundreds of millions more dollars in new transit aid to help fill deficits at SEPTA and other transit agencies around the state.

SEPTA has said its cuts amounted to a 20% across-the-board service reduction. That included eliminating bus routes with lower ridership and reducing the frequency of bus, trolley and rail services across the region.

After the cuts took effect, students and commuters had talked of needing to get up much earlier to make time for longer commutes, unusually crowded buses and skipped stops.

The same judge also had ordered SEPTA to halt planned fare increases of 21.5% that had been set to take effect earlier this week for the system’s approximately 800,000 daily riders, increasing a weekday ride from $2.50 to $2.90 on a bus, train or trolley.

The struggles in the nation’s sixth-most populous city reflect similar dilemmas at major transit agencies around the U.S. as they navigate rising costs and lagging ridership after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted commutes.

All told, SEPTA had warned that it will cut half its services by Jan. 1 and wouldn’t provide enhanced service for major tourist events next year. Those include FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia, events surrounding the celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday, Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the PGA Championship and NCAA March Madness games.

___

