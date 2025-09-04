Man accused of firing machine gun on NYC street after drug robbery, killing 69-year-old bystander

NEW YORK (AP) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday on federal charges alleging that he fired a machine gun…

NEW YORK (AP) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday on federal charges alleging that he fired a machine gun on a New York City street, causing the stray-bullet death of a woman.

Faisil McCants was expected to appear before a magistrate judge Friday. Federal Defenders of New York did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement that McCants and two accomplices stole backpacks containing marijuana from a drug dealer on Aug. 27 in the middle of the day. Then McCants allegedly pulled the weapon from his sweatshirt and shot at the man who had been robbed, killing the bystander. Police identified her as Robin Wright.

“The death of that wholly innocent bystander, a 69-year-old woman who was merely standing with her walker on the sidewalk in East Harlem, is as tragic as it is senseless,” Clayton said.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the victim was a grandmother and beloved member of the community.

McCants was charged with robbery and possession and use of a machine gun. The weapons charge carries a potential mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison and a maximum of life.

The NYPD and Homeland Security Investigations teamed up on the investigation.

