Girl Scouts adding a new cookie to the lineup

New York (CNN) — Girl Scouts of the USA is debuting a new cookie for its upcoming season.

The organization announced Tuesday that “Exploremores,” a Rocky Road-inspired cookie, is being added to the lineup when its annual sales begin in January. Like the Girl Scouts’ other cookies, which include the popular Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, the Exploremores will be sold both online and in-person at booths by local troops.

The new chocolate cookie, which has a creamy filling with notes of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème, reflects “the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout,” according to a press release. Nearly 700,000 scouts participate in the cookie sale each year

Earlier this year, the Girl Scouts of the USA revamped its cookie lineup, announcing the discontinuation of the “S’mores” and “Toast-Yay!” cookies after several years on sale.

Prices, which are based on several factors, are determined by councils and have risen in recent years. Chapters across the country announced price increases from $4 to $5 a box in 2014 and 2015, and to $6 in 2023. Some chapters sold boxes for $7 last year.

However, “all proceeds stay local to help power amazing experiences for Girl Scouts in your community,” a spokesperson said.

“In some instances, councils are faced with the tough decision to raise prices, though prices have remained steady in many areas for a number of years,” a Girl Scouts of USA spokesperson previously told CNN.

The financially distressed 113-year-old organization recently voted to hike membership prices by 160% over the next few years to help keep the group afloat.

Membership dues are the Girl Scouts’ largest source of revenue. Despite supplementing dues with philanthropy and licensing deals, the organization is losing money, projecting operating losses of $5.6 million in 2024.

Last year, the National Council voted to hike dues to $45 for the 2026 membership year and again to $65 in 2027. However, that’s a smaller increase than the $85 per scout originally proposed.

Membership dues generated $38 million in 2023 from nearly 2 million total members.

