False active shooter report at Naval Academy leaves 1 injured

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A false report of an active shooter at the U.S. Naval Academy led to one person…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A false report of an active shooter at the U.S. Naval Academy led to one person being injured at the Maryland military college, officials said.

The person injured was airlifted to a hospital on Thursday and was in stable condition, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement.

By early Friday, he said a lockdown was lifted and the academy in Annapolis had “been given the all clear.”

“An investigation is now underway,” Lemar said.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement had responded to the reports of suspicious activity Thursday evening, Lemar said. Additional details about how the person was injured were not immediately available.

Police were seen near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school’s website.

Colin Campbell, a student at nearby St. John’s College, said he heard multiple alarms go off at the academy after 5 p.m., warning of an “active threat” over loudspeakers.

“It was extraordinarily loud, multiple speakers going off at the same time,” said Campbell, who was walking near the academy at the time.

Lucille Trott, who also attends St. John’s College and lives across the street from the academy, described hearing the alerts and what followed as a terrifying experience after a scary week of gun violence in the country.

“On 9/11, the week that we’ve been having, so many shootings, so much gun violence, I feel like there needs to be a major shift in just the climate right now,” Trott said. “It all just makes one big pressure cooker.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.