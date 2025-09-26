FACT CHECK: AP’s director of climate news breaks down Trump’s remarks at the UN on climate change

This week, addressing the United Nations, President Donald Trump made several false claims about climate change, including that it didn’t…

This week, addressing the United Nations, President Donald Trump made several false claims about climate change, including that it didn’t actually exist. He called it “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world” and urged world leaders to “get away from the green scam.”

It was a pointed and extraordinary takedown of the intensely researched issue, and he did it in front of scores of leaders — including some from nations whose very existence is threatened by the effects of global warming.

Among his remarks were several claims that are false or misleading. We enlisted Peter Prengaman, director of climate news for The Associated Press, to go on camera and break it down. He stacks up Trump’s claims with well-established facts offered by scientists and years of research. Give it a watch.

