Elderly California jewelry shop owner shoved to floor during brazen smash-and-grab robbery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An elderly California jewelry shop owner was violently shoved to the floor after a vehicle…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An elderly California jewelry shop owner was violently shoved to the floor after a vehicle was used to crash into the store, and more than a dozen hooded and masked robbers smashed glass display cases and made off with merchandise.

The robbery occurred about 2 p.m. Friday, according to San Jose police, who added that “multiple suspects entered the store with at least one suspect armed with a firearm.”

Store surveillance video shows the owner standing behind a glass display case when the rear of an SUV bursts through the shop’s glass windows and door.

About 16, mostly black-clad robbers, then rush through the busted storefront. One uses a clawlike hammer to smash the case directly in front of the shop owner.

Another member of the group can be seen pushing the man down as he attempts to stop them from taking merchandise. Within seconds, the display cases and store shelving are emptied.

As some of the group leave the shop, one can be seen pointing a handgun at another employee who is standing along a wall. Another robber then appears to check the employee’s pockets.

The entire group quickly flees once a vehicle horn outside is heard blaring.

“The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles prior to police arrival,” police said in a release. “The suspects are unidentified and remain at large.”

Chris Moore, a board member of an area rental housing association, posted on the social platform X that the 88-year-old owner of Kim Hung Jewelry suffered a stroke and was taken to a hospital. The man also suffered cuts from broken glass, Moore wrote.

Responding to Moore’s tweet, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan called the robbery “appalling.”

“Watching this senior get assaulted made my blood boil,” Mahan wrote Saturday on X. “These people need to face the harshest possible consequences for their actions. I’ve been in touch with our police chief … and will be following the investigation closely.”

The Associated Press left a phone message Monday seeking comment from Moore.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.