Driver in crash that killed Oregon softball coach and player sentenced to 20 years in prison

COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) — The driver accused in a fatal crash earlier this year that killed an Oregon community college softball player and head coach has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Johnathan James Dowdy, 33, was driving his pickup truck on April 18 when he crossed the center line and crashed into a bus with 10 members of the Umpqua Community College softball team, Oregon State Police previously said. The team was on the road from a game in Coos Bay.

Head softball coach Jami Strinz, 46, who was driving the Chevrolet Express bus, and freshman Kiley Jones, 19, who played first base, died. The eight others on the bus suffered moderate to serious injuries. Dowdy also was injured.

He had pleaded guilty to multiple offenses including two counts of second-degree manslaughter, assault-related charges, driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

On Thursday, Judge Andrew E. Combs sentenced Dowdy to 20.5 years in prison with three years of post-prison supervision, according to court records. His driver’s license also is revoked for life. He also was fined $2,000.

The Associated Press emailed and left phone messages for the prosecutor, Dowdy’s attorney and the college’s director of athletics and events.

