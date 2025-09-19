Clayton Kershaw gets a standing ovation as he takes the mound for last regular-season home game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched the final regular-season home game of his 18-year career with the Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched the final regular-season home game of his 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, greeted by a standing ovation as he took the mound a day after announcing his decision to retire at season’s end.

Kershaw’s longtime warmup song, “We Are Young” by Fun, blared as fans held up camera phones to capture the moment. The cheers quickly turned to boos when San Francisco Giants leadoff hitter Heliot Ramos turned on an 86-mph slider for a 431-foot home run. The first inning included a walk, two strikeouts and a flyout.

Fans donned No. 22 jerseys in a salute to Kershaw, although two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani’s No. 17 was prominent as usual.

Kershaw was surrounded by teammates, his wife Ellen, who was in tears before the game, their four children, and fans who’ve watched him work his way through the Dodgers’ farm system to reach the majors at age 20 and go on to win three Cy Young Awards as well as two World Series championships. Also on hand was former teammate Russell Martin, who was Kershaw’s catcher in his major league debut in 2008.

“This is one of those moments that people are going to look back and go, ‘I was there for the last time he started a home game at Dodger Stadium,’” manager Dave Roberts said before the game.

Kershaw, a 37-year-old Dallas native who lives there in the offseason, has spent his entire 18-year career in Los Angeles.

“In a world that people take the easy way out, chase short money, the grass is greener kind of adage, the loyalty part of it is just not what it used to be,” Roberts said. “Clayton lives by those values and it means something for him to wear the same uniform. That’s where I gained a lot of respect for him.”

Among Kershaw’s milestone moments in the city was reaching 3,000 career strikeouts in July.

The Dodgers added a Kershaw bobblehead to their promotional schedule in July after he reached the milestone and the item will be given out Saturday. He will address the fans before Sunday’s game.

“Everybody who is just a fan is going to wrap their arms around Clayton Kershaw,” teammate Freddie Freeman said. “He deserves everything he’s going to get from the fans. It’s Clayton Kershaw’s night and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

There’s business to tend to as well.

The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot is six. Their opponent, the San Francisco Giants, trail the New York Mets by three games in the National League wild-card race.

“This game matters for both teams. Everybody’s still in it,” Kershaw said. “I got a job to do, so I’m going to go out and do my job. Thankfully, I’ll have that to distract me.”

While his velocity has dipped in recent years, Kershaw’s famed competitive fire still burns brightly.

“Winning is always my favorite thing,” he said.

Kershaw has battled injuries in recent years that made getting to this point all the harder. He missed the entire postseason last year, when the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

“Not a lot of people get this opportunity,” he said, “so I’m just super grateful for it.”

Roberts said it was too early to say whether Kershaw would make another start next week, when the Dodgers visit Arizona and Seattle to conclude the regular season.

This story has been updated to correct that this will be Kershaw’s last home start in the regular season, not his last regular-season start overall.

