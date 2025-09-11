Live Radio
Home » National News » Brazilian former President Jair…

Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro sentenced for attempted coup, in photos

The Associated Press

September 11, 2025, 10:06 PM

A panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison Thursday after convicting him of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up