Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro sentenced for attempted coup, in photos

A panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison…

A panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison Thursday after convicting him of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.