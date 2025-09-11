Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro sentenced for attempted coup, in photos

A panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison Thursday after convicting him of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.